Robinson tallied 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebuonds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 107-102 loss to the Spurs.

Robinson came out hot, drilling four of his first five field-goal attempts to pace the Heat with 12 points in the first quarter. The Spurs put the clamps on Robinson thereafter, however, resulting in a somewhat ho-hum outing for the second-year wing. Robinson at least helped his case by chipping in some defensive stats, but fantasy managers shouldn't count on him collecting steals and blocks with much regularity. He's merely a streamer for three-point production, albeit an elite one, as he's drilled at least two triples in each of his last 12 outings.