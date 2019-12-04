Robinson produced 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 overtime win against the Raptors.

Robinson has reached double figures in scoring in four straight games, and this is already the third time this season that he has canned at least six threes. While he's primarily a three-point shooting specialist who doesn't provide much in the other categories, Robinson helps the offense breathe by improving the spacing and seems locked into a pretty steady role.