Robinson produced 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 121-97 loss to the Raptors.

Robinson was responsible for two of the Heat's six three-point makes Wednesday as the team shot just 21.4 percent from beyond the arc in the loss. Robinson bounced back from a goose-egg performance Monday against Brooklyn, and he has scored in double digits in seven of his last 10 appearances. He's shooting 41.1 percent from three on the year -- his highest mark since the 2019-20 season -- but is shooting just 29.5 percent from three in January.