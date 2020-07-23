Robinson contributed 18 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 scrimmage win over the Kings.

The Heat started the game with seven threes, and most of them came courtesy of Robinson. With Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler only seeing limited action, Robinson was able to roam the perimeter and put his pure shooting to use. Although his shooting abilities are invaluable to the team, he will have to share time with Andre Iguodala and Kendrick Nunn once official play begins.