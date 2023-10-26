Robinson logged 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 win over the Pistons.

The 29-year-old wing led the Miami second unit in scoring and made a key contribution in the narrow win. Robinson is looking to bounce back from a tough 2022-23 campaign that saw him squeezed out of the rotation at times as he tried to adjust to a bench role, but the Heat lost some key depth pieces in the offseason, and he'll be given every opportunity to re-establish himself as a regular part of coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.