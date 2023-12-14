Robinson ended with 23 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 victory over Charlotte.

Robinson led all Heat players in threes made and scoring while adding a pair of steals defensively in a winning effort. Robinson has continued to provide Miami with a spark offensively and from deep this season, connecting on five or more threes on five occasions while posting at least 20 points in six outings. Robinson has tallied 20 or more points with five or more threes in two straight games.