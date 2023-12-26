Robinson notched 16 points (5-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes in Monday's 119-113 win over Philadelphia.

Robinson played a key role off the Heat bench with the absence of a few starters, leading Miami in threes made while finishing as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a Christmas Day victory. Robinson has connected on five or more threes in five games this season while posting 15 or more points on 14 occasions.