Robinson closed with 19 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 125-109 loss to the Knicks.
Robinson led all players in Saturday's contest in threes made while ending one point short of the 20-point mark and second on the team in scoring along with a trio of assists. Robinson has connected on at least five threes in five games this season, tallying 19 or more points in 10 appearances.
