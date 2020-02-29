Heat's Duncan Robinson: Leads team in minutes
Robinson registered 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal in Friday's 126-118 win over the Mavs.
With the Mavericks focused on three-point shooting, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra retaliated by supplying a team-high 36 minutes to his best outside shooter. Robinson delivered accordingly by making two-thirds of nine total three-point shots for 24 points, a feat he has achieved just twice this season. The sophomore continues to be electric with his outside shooting, scoring 54.4 percent from deep in his last eight home games.
