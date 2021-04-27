Robinson left Monday's game against the Bulls due to illness, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Robinson exited the contest in the second half, and the team announced shortly after that he wouldn't return. This leaves the Heat without much backcourt depth the rest of the way, with Victor Oldadipo (knee), Kendrick Nunn (neck) and Tyler Herro (foot) all out.
