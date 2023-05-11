Robinson closed Wednesday's 112-103 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 22 minutes.

Robinson was a spark off the Heat bench in Wednesday's Game 5 loss, leading the team in threes made while posting a bench-leading scoring total in just 22 minutes. Robinson posted his highest point total of the series, surpassing the double-digit mark for the first time of the series with New York.