Robinson (illness) will warm up with the intention of playing in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Despite reemerging on the latest injury report with an illness, Robinson's condition appears to have improved enough where he is likely to be active against San Antonio. If he's ultimately able to go, he should remain in the starting lineup, with Gabe Vincent and Max Strus spelling him off the bench.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Added to injury report•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Absent from injury report•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Leaves with illness•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Drains five threes Monday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Stays hot from outside•