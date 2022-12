Robinson (ankle) logged three points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound in eight minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to San Antonio.

With the majority of the Heat roster back to full health, Robinson looks as though he could become an inconsistent member of the Heat's rotation. He didn't play in the team's previous game Thursday against the Clippers, despite being active in Miami's five-point win.