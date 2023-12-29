Robinson is probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a left ankle sprain.

Robinson carried a questionable tag into Thursday's game against the Warriors with this same injury before getting the green light, so the probable tag prior to Saturday suggests that he's trending in the right direction. He could potentially see a lot of run against Utah, as Jimmy Butler (calf), Kyle Lowry (soreness), Jaime Jaquez (illness) and Josh Richardson (back) are all questionable.