Heat's Duncan Robinson: Logs 20-plus minutes in second straight game
Robinson produced five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one rebound in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 122-113 loss to the Hornets.
The undrafted rookie from Michigan is being given every opportunity to make the team after he surprised many with an impressive stint in the Las Vegas Summer League. With Josh Richardson (thigh) on the bench, Robinson is in line to get a lot of usage in the preseason, but his overall value in the regular season is minimal at this point.
