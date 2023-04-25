Robinson registered nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 119-114 victory over Milwaukee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Robinson played a sizeable role in the win, taking advantage of the fact Tyler Herro remains out with a hand injury. After a season to forget, Robinson has now seen meaningful minutes in three straight games, providing a nice scoring punch whether it be off the bench or as a starter. Herro is likely to miss the remainder of the playoffs, meaning Robinson should continue to serve as a microwave scorer for as long as the Heat can stay alive.