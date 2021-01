Robinson had 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in Thursday's 125-108 loss to the Sixers.

In two games where Miami was mostly understaffed, Robinson was available and took charge. He averaged 24.0 points on 16.0 field-goal attempts with key scorers Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo out. Robinson's scoring is expected to take a hit once they return.