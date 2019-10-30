Robinson played one minute Tuesday in the Heat's 112-97 win over the Hawks, recording one rebound and no other statistics.

Robinson was one of the big losers of Jimmy Butler making his season debut Tuesday after three consecutive absences. The second-year swingman had played exactly 23 minutes in the Heat's prior three contests, but dropped out of the rotation with Butler back in the fold. Playing time will be even harder to come by for Robinson once Derrick Jones (groin) is cleared to play or if coach Erik Spoelstra decides to break Dion Waiters and/or James Johnson into the rotation at any point.