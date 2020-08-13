Robinson went for 19 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in only 16 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder.

Robinson has been one of Miami's biggest offensive threats since play resumed July 30, and he has scored 19 or more points in four of his last five games after putting up a three-point effort against the Raptors on Aug. 3. He has gone 23-for-49 (46.9 percent) from beyond the arc in that five-game stretch.