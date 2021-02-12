Robinson scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-11 3Pt) and added two assists and one rebound in Miami's 101-94 win over Houston on Thursday.

Coming off one of his worst games of the year Tuesday, Robinson was able to bounce back and shot the ball much better. With Tyler Herro missing the game due to health and safety protocols, Robinson seemed to be in for a big night if it weren't for some foul trouble. After scoring the first nine points for Miami, the guard picked up two fouls which allowed him to play only nine minutes in the first half. A better shooting game was very encouraging however, so look for Robinson to continue to get back into a rhythm shooting the basketball as he shot over 44 percent from three last season.