Robinson had 29 points (9-15 FG, 9-15 3PT, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-100 win against the Cavaliers.

Robinson has made three or more triples in each of his last four games, and the second-year forward has averaged 50.0 percent from three-point range over that span. He has settled as a starter for the Heat in recent weeks, and should remain on that role Friday on the road against Chicago.