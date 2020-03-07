Robinson poured in 24 points (8-14 FG, 8-14 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Miami's 110-104 loss to the Pelicans on Friday

Robinson joins Damian Lillard and James Harden as the only players with at least eight three-pointers made in back-to-back games this season. Robinson had a chance for an even larger performance, but looked hesitant to take the big-time shots in crunch time. Regardless, he is on a tear and one would imagine his role will only continue to increase.