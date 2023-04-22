Robinson will move to the bench for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Robinson made a spot start in Game 2 and finished with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes, but he'll move back to a bench role here as head coach Erik Spoelstra wants to play with a bigger lineup. Kevin Love will start in his replacement.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Sinks four triples•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Draws starting nod for Game 2•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Drops to bench role Sunday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Starting Friday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Season of disappointment continues•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Available to play•