Robinson racked up zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and one assist across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 108-101 victory over Philadelphia.

Robinson was tabbed as probable before Wednesday's contest while dealing with a hip injury, but the final stat line was disappointing for fantasy managers who trusted in him. The veteran sharpshooter has scored in single digits in each of his last three games, and while he'll remain valuable in fantasy as long as he continues in a starting role, he's averaging a mere 5.3 points while shooting 33.3 percent from the floor in that three-game stretch.