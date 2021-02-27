Robinson went for 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during Friday's 124-116 victory over the Jazz.

Friday marked the third straight game in which Robinson had hit at least four triples. He hasn't been shy about letting it rip from distance either, attempting at least four treys in every game this season. Though not known as a rebounder, Robinson's now grabbed at least six boards in three of his last four games.