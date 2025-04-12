Robinson ended with 21 points (7-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over 19 minutes during Friday's 153-104 win over the Pelicans.
Robinson continues to be a sparkplug off Miami's bench, as he either scores in bunches or has a minimal impact. This erratic scoring is perfectly demonstrated by his last two outings. In Wednesday's matchup with Chicago, Robinson missed all four of his three-point attempts and scored just two points before making six threes and tallying 21 points against New Orleans.
