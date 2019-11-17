Robinson put up 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three steals, one rebound and one assist in 31 minutes Saturday in the Heat's 109-94 win over the Pelicans.

The three steals were an outlier for Robinson, but the second-year swingman should continue to pile up the three-point buckets while he retains a spot in the starting lineup. Over his seven starts this season, Robinson is averaging a robust 2.9 triples per game. Robinson may not have much long-term utility as a three-point streamer, however, as he's a prime candidate to move to the bench and see his minutes tail off dramatically when Justise Winslow (concussion) is cleared to play again.