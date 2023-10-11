Robinson had two points (0-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt. 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 preseason victory over the Hornets.

Robinson's three-point shooting percentage has steadily declined over the past three seasons since posting a career-best 47.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 2019. In fact, his 37.1 percent three-point shooting from last season is the lowest mark of his five-year career. Tuesday's preseason showing could just be Robinson shaking off rust and he'll have another chance to find his stroke Friday against the Spurs.