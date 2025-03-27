Robinson (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Robinson will miss a third straight game while leading with lower back pain. Alec Burks could remain in the starting lineup as a result of Robinson's absence, while Jaime Jaquez and Davion Mitchell could also see extra minutes in the backcourt. Robinson's next chance to play will come against the 76ers on Saturday.
