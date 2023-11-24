Robinson (thumb), who's listed as questionable, wasn't present for Miami's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Per Winderman, Robinson wasn't present at the shootaround because he was getting scans done on his sprained right thumb. The sharpshooter doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction, but his official availability likely won't be known until closer to the 7:30 ET tipoff. If Robinson is sidelined, Josh Richardson and Caleb Martin would be candidates for increased roles.