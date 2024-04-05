Robinson (back) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Robinson was probable for Friday's matchup, so his availability isn't surprising. He's had a limited impact over his three appearances since returning from a five-game absence, averaging 4.7 points in 25.7 minutes per game.
