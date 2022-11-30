Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable, but he participated in the team's morning shootaround and is expected to be available for Wednesday's matchup against Boston, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Robinson has missed four straight and five of Miami's last six games while dealing with an ankle issue, but it appears the sharpshooter will return to action Wednesday. It's unclear how big of a role Robinson will garner in his first contest back, but the fifth-year wing is averaging 17.6 minutes across his first 16 appearances this season.