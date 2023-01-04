Robinson will require surgery to address a right index finger injury and is expected to miss around four weeks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

According to Winderman, Robinson sustained the injury while the Heat were playing in Washington in late November, and he hasn't healed up as well as he hoped over the past month and change. In spite of the injury, Robinson had recaptured a rotation spot over the past five games, averaging 7.0 points in 15.0 minutes on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent shooting from three-point range. With Robinson out of the mix, Haywood Highsmith or Jamal Cain could settle into a spot in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.