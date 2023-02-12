Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra intimated Saturday that Robinson (finger) will remain sidelined through the All-Star break, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Prior to Saturday's 107-103 overtime win over the Magic, Spoelstra said that of the Heat's injured players, Victor Oladipo (ankle) was the only candidate to return for either of Miami's final two games before the break, so Robinson appears safe to rule out for Monday's matchup with the Nuggets and Wednesday's contest in Brooklyn. Provided that his surgically repaired finger on his right hand has fully healed and he's good to go from a conditioning standpoint, Robinson could have a chance at being ready to go for the Heat's first game out of the break Feb. 24 in Milwaukee. Even if Robinson is available then, he won't be a lock to be included in Spoelstra's rotation.