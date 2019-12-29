Play

Robinson recorded 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt) and four rebounds in 19 minutes during Saturday's 117-116 overtime win against the 76ers.

Robinson was on fire despite finding himself in foul trouble (five). He remains one of the league's top three-point shooters, and he's reaching double figures in scoring often enough to warrant legitimate attention especially in deep leagues.

