Robinson (illness) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Robinson went through pregame warmups and is apparently feeling well enough to play against the Spurs. The 27-year-old is averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season, while also shooting over 40 percent from three-point range.
