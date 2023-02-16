Robinson produced six points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 loss to the Nets.

Playing in his first game since the beginning of January, Robinson (finger) saw relatively significant minutes on Wednesday. The 28-year-old sharpshooter added a couple made threes and even recorded a rare steal while on the court. His overall production prior to his surgery this season wasn't especially valuable in standard leagues, so he's still just a three-point streamer at best.