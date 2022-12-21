Robinson finished Tuesday's 113-103 loss to the Bulls with 13 points (4-12 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes.

Robinson played a season-high 36 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Chicago and scored in double figures for the third time over his past four appearances. During this current stretch, he's averaging 11.8 points, 2.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 27.3 minutes while shooting 35.1 percent from deep. However, his playing time will likely begin to fall when Kyle Lowry (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee), Caleb Martin (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (illness) return to the mix.