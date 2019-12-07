Robinson had just six points, four rebounds and one assist in 42 minutes during Friday's 112-103 victory over Washington.

Robinson couldn't get anything going on the offensive end Friday but still played a whopping 42 minutes. He has been hot coming into this one, shooting at least 50 percent in his previous five games. His playing time is largely dependant on the availability of other players although he carved out a sizeable enough role. He is by no means a must-roster player but is worth considering if you need points and threes.