Robinson ended Saturday's 126-120 win over Utah with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.

Robinson struggled from the floor, going 5-of-13 on his way to 12 points. Having started in six of the past seven games, Robinson has continued to put together a strong season after falling off the radar during the 2022-23 campaign. As long as he is playing heavy minutes, Robinson is worth adding in 12-team leagues.