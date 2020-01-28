Robinson scored a game-high 21 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-92 win over the Magic.

The second-year wing is emerging as a consistent source of long-range shooting for the Heat, although he isn't supplying much else from a fantasy perspective. Over the last 10 games, Robinson is averaging 13.5 points, 3.9 threes, 3.2 boards and 2.0 assists.