Robinson provided 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 win over the Warriors.

Robinson scored in double-digits for just the second time this season, connecting on five triples in the process. It's certainly been a tumultuous start to the season for Robinson, who came in with something to prove after a rough go of things during the 2021-22 campaign. Given he had failed to play more than 19 minutes in any of the previous seven games, this does feel like more of an outlier than what to expect moving forward.