Robinson scored 26 points (8-18 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 46 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime loss to the 76ers.

The 26-year-old put together a heroic effort for the undermanned Heat and set a new season high in scoring, but in the end Miami had no answer for Joel Embiid. Robinson has drained multiple three-pointers in four straight games and seven of nine to begin the season, but he continues to offer little production in other fantasy categories.