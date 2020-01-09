Robinson racked up 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 122-108 win over the Pacers.

Robinson amassed a career high assist total while attempting exactly 11 threes for the third straight game. Robinson is mostly a three-point shooting specialist, but he typically logs enough minutes to contribute across other categories on occasion.