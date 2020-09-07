Robinson finished with 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt) five boards, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes against Milwaukee on Sunday.
Robinson made it rain from deep knocking down half of his shots while scoring a series high for him in the game. The increased output didn't turn into a victory, as the Bucks won to force a Game 5 on Tuesday.
