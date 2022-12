Robinson (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Robinson is part of the Heat's 12-man injury report, though he's expected to play. His role has fluctuated throughout the season, but he could see a bump with so many players sidelined. In 17.0 minutes per game, the shooter is averaging 6.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists. However, he's hitting just 32.6 percent of his threes -- this being the third straight season with declining efficiency from deep.