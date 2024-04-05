Robinson (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Although Robinson continues to deal with a back injury, he'll likely be able to suit up once again Friday. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 4.7 points in 25.7 minutes per game.
