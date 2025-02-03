Robinson is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls with a right hip contusion, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Despite being less than 100 percent, Robinson is expected to see his usual minutes Tuesday. The sharpshooter is averaging 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.3 three-pointers over his last six outings.
