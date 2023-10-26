Robinson is probable for Friday's game against Boston due to a foot injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The exact nature of Robinson's foot injury isn't yet clear, but it doesn't appear as though it'll force him to miss Friday's matchup. Assuming he's cleared to play, he could see increased playing time again since Josh Richardson (foot) remains out.
More News
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Leads bench in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Returns to second unit•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Struggles from deep Wednesday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Starting vs. Brooklyn•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Scores 14 points Friday•
-
Heat's Duncan Robinson: Starting Friday•