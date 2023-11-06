Robinson (wrist) is officially listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Robinson was added to the injury report with a right wrist sprain but it likely isn't significant enough to cause him to miss time. The sixth-year wing has had a slow start to the season but he posted season-bests of 18 points, six assists and four made three-pointers in the team's last game.
